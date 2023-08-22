DeWitt looks to build on last year's trip to the state semi-finals

(WSYM) — After maybe a little bit of a slow start for DeWitt standards the Panthers went on another one of those magical runs, making it all the way to the Division III state semi-finals. It will be another young team for Rob Zimmerman with the goals remaining the same.

"We are young again but our seniors have come along and are getting better and better with leadership. The young guys all played for us last year," Zimmerman said.

DeWitt made it to Ford Field in both 2020 and 2021 coming up just one win short of doing that for a third consecutive year. The veterans on this team know what that feeling is and are working towards getting back.

"Anytime you have success in your program, you always want to repeat that success. Winning a ring is the goal, you've accomplished what you work for all summer," DeWitt running back Rece Baker said.

"We are focused on staying mission-focused through that one week, no matter the outcome, win or if we don't get the outcome we want, we are on the to the next game," DeWitt defensive back Drew Novak said.

DeWitt hosts Haslett in a big-time match-up to start the season on Thursday, August 24th.