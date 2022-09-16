DeWitt hoping to bounce back in another big-time game

DEWITT, Mich. — The Dewitt High School football team is coming off an overtime loss to Detroit Catholic Central. It’s been big game after big game so for the Panthers, and this week is no exception.

Head coach Rob Zimmerman has learned a lot about his team thus far as they prepare for another big test.

"I loved how hard we fought, we still made a few mistakes, but I think our kids gave it their all. I think we've improved dramatically, but we still have a long ways to go," Zimmerman said.

Going into another big game with a big crowd expected, the Panthers know their experience will help with such a big game.

"We expect a pretty packed stadium on Friday, and it's just going to be a fight from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. We really want to win this game because we want to win our conference and keep our streak alive," running back Blake Haller said.

DeWitt travels to East Lansing Friday, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

