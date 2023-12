(WSYM) — DeWitt High School won a football state championship back in 2020. It was a crazy season with multiple stoppages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panthers unveiled their state championship banner at halftime of the boy's basketball game and honored the team.

"Looking back on it, it was great to get to see all of these guys again. As a coach, I feel so fortunate to have coached a group like this," DeWitt head football coach Rob Zimmerman said.