DeWitt captures a district title with a 65-43 win over Grand Ledge

It was a snowy Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week. Five of the area's seven games were moved to tomorrow. DeWitt and Grand Ledge met for the third time this season at Waverly. After a slow start, the Panthers got rolling in the second half to cruise to a 65-43 win. Dewitt improves to 22-2 on the season and will face the winner of the Kalamazoo Central vs. Stevensville Lakeshore game in the regional semi-finals at Colderwater High School on March 7th.