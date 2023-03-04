Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

DeWitt captures a district title with a 65-43 win over Grand Ledge

DeWitt captures a district title with a 65-43 win over Grand Ledge
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 21:59:32-05

It was a snowy Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week. Five of the area's seven games were moved to tomorrow. DeWitt and Grand Ledge met for the third time this season at Waverly. After a slow start, the Panthers got rolling in the second half to cruise to a 65-43 win. Dewitt improves to 22-2 on the season and will face the winner of the Kalamazoo Central vs. Stevensville Lakeshore game in the regional semi-finals at Colderwater High School on March 7th.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

Thomas Cook

Sports Reporter