Charlotte women's track team aiming for the school's first ever league championship

For one team here in Charlotte, their dedication and leadership is paying off this year for the women's high school cross country team. Aiming for their first league championship in school history.

”I'm very excited and very hopeful for our team, we practiced and trained a lot for this, so throughout all my years of high school, I think we built up for this moment,” Charlotte cross country senior Eva Quimby.

Charlotte is off to their best start in years. In every meet they have had this season they have finished first or second place, the senior class is very impressed with the growth and work of the freshman and sophomores.

“I feel like their mindset is a lot different, they genuinely enjoy going out and running, they put in the effort at all the practices,” Charlotte cross country Hailey Alward,”

Head coach Matt Williams in his fourth year at Charlotte couldn’t be more proud of the leadership from his senior class taking that lead to guide the younger athletes.

”The senior captains from our team have really been our anchor, their not our top runners, but they do have the experience from the past years, of knowing what the program entails,”

The team is ready to make history and make their community proud.

”I'm so excited to like to maybe see it on the banner, in the dome, cause it’s gonna be the first one up there,“