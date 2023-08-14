Watch Now
Charlotte High School football poised for a deep playoff run this year

Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 09:36:38-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte High School football is poised for a deep playoff run this year after a 9-2 record last season.

"A lot of our returning players were contributors to that success we had last year, while we loss some pretty good talent on the top end, we feel those experiences really go a long way," head coach Mike Sparks said.

Sparks is looking to build some chemistry this August for a deep run late into the playoffs.

"We got a good brotherhood going on, we're all pretty good friends, we went on a four day camping trip, we had fun, we played in the water," Sparks said.

And now as practice continues, the players are eager to get back under the Friday night lights.

Charlotte will play Three Rivers High School at home Aug. 24.

