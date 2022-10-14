Bath High School football looking for another win on way to the playoffs

BATH, Mich. — The Bath High School football team is over .500 and looking to get back to the playoffs for just the second time since 2013, but it won't be an easy task taking on Pewamo-Westphalia High School Friday night.

They know that, but with playoff points at stake, it's a challenge they are embracing.

"We have a lot of the line. You look at this game and there's the potential to lock in a home game for playoffs," head coach Shane Lorenz said. "But also for these kids, it's showing them that we are going in the right direction."

It’s been a long time since Bath has beaten Pewamo-Westphalia. The players are well aware of the opportunity they have Friday.

"It'll mean a lot because PW has always been the team that we've never had a good chance to beat because they've just been that good in any sport, and this year is the chance that we have to give them a good run," running back Bradlee Uhlmann said.

Bath travels to Pewamo-Westphalia Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.