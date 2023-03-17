Watch Now
Baraga women's basketball beats Fowler 46-44

Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 11:02:41-04

Baraga women's basketball beat Fowler 46-44 on Thursday night, creating an instant classic.

Baraga head coach Tyler Larson stated that he was proud of the team's fight and grit.

“[They are] such a great basketball team, but so are we," said Tyler. "The fight that we had, the grit. The girls just kept going and they believed, they trusted what was happening... I am so happy for them.“

Makenna Hendrickson scored 17 points, Kylie Michaelson scored 10, leading the way for the team.

Following their win, Baraga will play for the state title this Saturday.

