Another big game for DeWitt in CAAC-Blue showdown

DEWITT, Mich. — Week after week DeWitt is playing in a big game. It was a tough stretch, but the Panthers bounced back last week. Now, they take on Grand Ledge this week.

Their mindset never changes as they look to clean up mistakes and get better with each opponent.

"We're focused on us. We just have to continue to improve and try and clean up on the mistakes," head coach Rob Zimmerman said. "When you're a young squad, you're going to have some of that. But if we can play how we did in the second half we're excited with where we are."

With no breaks in the schedule, the guys know how important each day is with the competition come Friday nights.

"We always practice hard. Practice like it's your last game because we know everything in the (CAAC)-Blue is tough, so we just practice how we want to play," wide receiver Bryce Kurtz said.

Kickoff is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Grand Ledge.