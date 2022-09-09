A road test for Lansing School District's Everett High School in another city game

LANSING, Mich. — It’s been all city games so far for Lansing School District's Everett High School after playing J.W. Sexton High School, Eastern High School and now Waverly High School.

After a loss in week one, the Vikings bounced back last week. Now, it's another test, going on the road for the first time this season.

"We are maturing right now. Week one, we came out and got punched in the mouth really good. Sexton is a really big football team, and I think it really caught some of our guys by surprise," head coach Jaleel Canty said. "Right now, we are just growing up. I'm glad we have these three city games right at the front to see what we're made of."

For a young team going on the road can be a different element but also exciting for guys playing in their first true road game.

"The fans, seeing how many people come," linebacker Eugene Allen Jr. said when I asked him what he's most excited for playing in his first road game.

Waverly host Everett Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

