Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19

(WSYM) — 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

The PGA Tour said Matsuyama withdrew ahead of the second round on Friday. He shot a 2-under 70 during the first round on Thursday.

"It's disappointing to receive this news and have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic," he said to PGATour.com. "I will take all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible."

Matsuyama had also been battling a wrist problem and had it worked on and taped up ahead of the first round Thursday. On the broadcast, they reported Matsuyama woke up with a problem with his wrist.

Last month, Jon Rahm had to withdraw from The Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

This week, the PGA Tour said it would stop COVID-19 testing at all events later this month. The final event will be the Barbasol Championship on July 15.

“We are pleased to announce, after consultation with the PGA Tour medical advisers, that due to the high rate of vaccination among all constituents on the PGA Tour as well as other positively trending factors across the country, testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required as a condition of competition beginning with the 3M Open,” the tour said in a memo to players.

According to the tour, about 75% of those involved have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

