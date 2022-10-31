Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration.

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on Thursday, Nov. 3 and the 1998 team on Saturday, Nov. 5.

There will be pregame ceremonies, special vintage merchandise items, photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup, and early access to the arena for fans to get pictures.

Photo opportunities will run from 4:30-5:45 p.m. for Thursday’s game, and from 10:30-11:45 a.m. on Saturday. All three trophies will be a part of the pregame ceremony for both games, and then will be brought back up to the Via concourse for additional fan photo opportunities throughout both games.

The pre-game ceremonies will begin around 6 p.m. on Thursday and noon on Saturday before the puck drop.

Red Wings alumni, players and coaches who are returning include:

Hakan Andersson (Director of European Scouting)

Scotty Bowman (Head Coach)

Paul Boyer (Head Equipment Manager)

Doug Brown

Mathieu Dandenault

Jim Devellano (General Manager/Senior Vice President)

Kris Draper

Anders Eriksson

Brent Gilchrist

Kevin Hodson

Ken Holland (Assistant General Manager/General Manager)

Tomas Holmstrom

Mark Howe (Pro Scout)

Mike Knuble

Joe Kocur

Vladimir Konstantinov

Mike Krushelnyski (Assistant Coach)

Martin Lapointe

Igor Larionov

Dave Lewis (Associate Coach)

Nicklas Lidstrom

Kirk Maltby

Darren McCarty

Larry Murphy

Chris Osgood

Jamie Pushor

Bob Rouse

Brendan Shanahan

Barry Smith (Associate Coach)

Tim Taylor

Mike Vernon

Aaron Ward

John Wharton (Athletic Trainer)

Steve Yzerman

“We’re looking forward to what will be a tremendous weekend for our fans and the Red Wings alumni returning to Detroit for the 25th Anniversary Celebration,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E). “We encourage fans to be in their seats early to be a part of the pregame ceremonies, and to salute both teams for the pride and joy they continue to bring to Hockeytown.”

