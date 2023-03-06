Watch Now
Here's when Michigan State, Michigan will play in the Big Ten Tournament

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots from under the basket while defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
(WXYZ) — The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament kicks off this week in Chicago, and the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will compete after finishing up their season over the weekend.

The Wolverines lost Sunday 75-73 to No. 15 Indiana, which gave them a 17-14 record to end the season and the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans topped Ohio State 84-78 on Saturday to finish 19-11 on the season which was good enough for the No. 4 seed.

That means Michigan State has a bye all the way into the quarterfinals, whereas Michigan will have to play its way in.

Michigan will take on No. 9 Rutgers on Thursday, March 9 at 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network. If the Wolverines win, they'll face No. 1 Purdue in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 10.

Michigan State will face the winner of No. 5 Iowa vs. the winner of No. 12 Wisconsin/No. 13 Ohio State on Friday, March 10, and it will take place 25 minutes after the Purdue game.

If the Spartans make it past the quarter-finals, they could take on the Wolverines in the semi-finals, but that would require Michigan beating Rutgers and the top-ranked Purdue.

Below are the rankings

  1. Purdue
  2. Northwestern
  3. Indiana
  4. Michigan State
  5. Iowa
  6. Maryland
  7. Illinois
  8. Michigan
  9. Rutgers
  10. Penn State
  11. Nebraska
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Ohio State
  14. Minnesota
