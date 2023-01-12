Here's when Detroit Tigers pitchers & catchers, full squad will report to Spring Training

(WXYZ) — The MLB announced the dates for teams reporting Spring Training, with some of the Detroit Tigers reporting as early as Feb. 13.

According to the MLB, pitchers and catchers participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will report by Monday, Feb. 13 and position players participating in the WBC will report by Thursday, Feb. 16.

Pitchers and catchers not playing in the WBC will report for their first full-squad workouts on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and the full squad will report Monday, Feb. 20.

The Tigers will host the first Spring Training game on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Philadelphia Phillies and wrap up Spring Training on March 26. They open the season on March 30 in Tampa Bay, with Opening Day on Thursday, April 6 against Boston.