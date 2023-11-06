Here's the schedule for the Michigan high school football regional finals

High school football in Michigan is now in the regional finals this weekend, with just eight teams per division left.
The finals take place at Ford Field on Nov. 25-26.
Below is the schedule for the regional finals taking place Nov. 10-11 across Michigan.
Division 1
- Davison at Rockford
- Northville at Belleville
- Clarkston at West Bloomfield
- Southfield Arts & Technology at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Division 2
- Saginaw Heritage at Muskegon
- Byron Center at East Lansing
- Waterford Mott at Gibraltar Carlson
- Roseville at Warren De La Salle
Division 3
- Gaylord at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
- Zeeland West at Parma Western
- Mason at Walled Lake Western
- Detroit Martin Luther King at River Rouge
Division 4
- Big Rapids at Grand Rapids South Christian
- Portland at Niles
- Haslett at Goodrich
- Carleton Airport at Harper Woods
Division 5
- Kingsford at Frankenmuth
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Macomb Luthern North at Corunna
- Flat Rock at Detroit Southeastern
Division 6
- Gladstone at Kingsley
- Midland Bullock Creek at Reed City
- Ovid-Elsie at Constantine
- Detroit Edison at Almont
Division 7
- McBain at Menominee
- Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon
- Montrose at Millington
- Clinton at Jackson Lumen Christi
Division 8
- Iron Mountain at Beal City
- Ithaca at Ubly
- White Pigeon at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
- Riverview Gabriel Richard at Clarkston Everest Collegiate