Here's the Detroit Lions all-time record on Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are playing in their 84th Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday when they take on NFC North rival Green Bay.

Detroit is 8-2 on the season for the first time since 1962 and looks like they'll win their division, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, the Lions don't have a great record.

They have played in every Thanksgiving game since 1934, and they are 37-44-2 in their record for turkey day games. There were no Thanksgiving games held from 1941-1944 because of World War II.

The last time the Lions won on Thanksgiving was 2016 when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13. Since then, they have lost to the Vikings in 2017, Bears in 2018, 2019 and 2021, Texans in 2020 and Bills in 2022.

Below is the breakdown of every Thanksgiving game they have played in.

