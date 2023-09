(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions kick off their much-anticipated 2023-24 season on Thursday, and the team will have six captains.

The team released the six captains on Tuesday and said they were voted on by players.

The captains are:



QB Jared Goff

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

OL Penei Sewell

LB Alex Anzalone

DL Charles Harris

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Detroit will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to open the season on Thursday night.