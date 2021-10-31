Hello Heisman? MSU's Kenneth Walker a leading candidate after 5-touchdown game

(WXYZ) — Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III has emerged as one of the best running backs in the country and has recently put his name in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.

That conversation got a lot stronger after an incredible performance against No. 6 Michigan when he scored five touchdowns and rushed for 197 yards. He scored all the touchdowns in the Spartans' 37-33 win.

Before the game, Walker was second in the nation for rushing yards with just under 1,000, behind Syracuse's Sean Tucker. He also had nine touchdowns.

His best performance in the season opener against Northwestern was his best of the season with 264 yards and four touchdowns, until the game against Michigan. He also rushed for 233 yards against Rutgers earlier this month.

Jim Harbaugh called Kenneth Walker a “great back.” — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 30, 2021

Walker said previously that he saw himself winning the Heisman.

"I always visualized winning the Heisman. I never really put it down," he said earlier this month. "I think we had a talk and somebody talked with us and they told us to write our goals down so we can see it every day. Looking at that every day just gives me motivation."

Head Coach Mel Tucker re-affirmed Walker's status after the win over Michigan.

“We all know that he’s a Heisman-type guy," Tucker said.