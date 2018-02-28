Heat star Dwyane Wade dedicates season to Florida school shooting victim, hits game-winning shot

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:55PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 2 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:48AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:47AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:48AM EST expiring February 28 at 9:24PM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:48AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Heat star Dwyane Wade dedicates season to Florida school shooting victim, hits game-winning shot
Jermaine Ong
3:15 PM, Feb 28, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made the game-winning shot in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night while wearing shoes with a tribute to one of his biggest fans.
Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Florida school shooting, was laid to rest Monday while wearing Wade's jersey.
Wade heard about it and tweeted:
This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33
It's way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don't get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾