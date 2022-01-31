'He deserves this.' Lions fans react as Matthew Stafford heads to Super Bowl

(WXYZ) — On Jan. 30, 2021, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. A year later, on Jan. 30, 2022, the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship and are heading to the Super Bowl to play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 by the Lions, and spent 12 years in Detroit where he never won a playoff game with Detroit – he only appeared in three.

After the trade, he won three straight playoff games with Los Angeles and will now compete for the championship.

With that, we wanted to know how Lions fans were feeling, and if they were rooting for Stafford. Most are, based on our Twitter replies.

Lions fans: How are you feeling about Matthew Stafford going to the Super Bowl?



Will you be rooting for him? — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) January 31, 2022

"Absolutely! And the Lions did him a favor when traded him! Extremely happy for him!" Don Schellenberg wrote.

"How can you not? Guy showed up to work with his lunch pail everyday. Worked for bad management every minute. Never once complained. He deserves it," Chris Ortman said.

"Have been since the trade was announced! I hope he wins like 3 of them there," Jeff May wrote.

"So happy for him! He’s going to the Super Bowl! Totally deserves this," Linda said.

There were also many more people who said they will be rooting for him.

Other fans aren't quite as happy, and won't be rooting for him.

"HELL NO!!!! ONCE YOU OUT OF A DETROIT I AM DONE!!" Lelar Roper said.

"Bengals all the way," Ryan Taylor added.