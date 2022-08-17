'Hard Knocks' episode two features deeper look at Lions, Dan Campbell's messages

The second episode of the 'Hard Knocks' season featuring the Lions in training camp aired on Tuesday night, focusing more on player stories and emerging presences in camp.

Sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez is shining in Allen Park, and the linebacker was a focal point of the episode.

Malcolm Rodriguez getting a big spotlight on the second episode of ‘Hard Knocks.’



The rookie linebacker was a sixth round pick. 👀 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 17, 2022

HBO showed running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley pushing D'Andre Swift in the running backs room, telling the third-year back he can be the best in the league.

“That’s so good. I’d kiss you right now if you weren’t breathing so hard.” #StuffDanCampbellSays — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 17, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson and his family were again featured, as the No. 2 overall pick was shown making his debut.

HBO also showed Amon-Ra St. Brown's father John, a former Mr. Universe, training his sons in the weight room.

“I got a question for Kevin Durant. When was the last time you did a calf raise?” 😂😂 Amon-Ra’s father is a savage — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 17, 2022

St. Brown recited every wide receiver selected before him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has receipts. All of them. #HardKnocks — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 17, 2022

