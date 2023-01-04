Harbaugh: 'I think I will be coaching at Michigan next year,' report says

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said he thinks he will be coaching at Michigan next year, according to a report from Queen City News in Charlotte.

The report comes after Harbaugh met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's head coaching position.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh reportedly said to the news outlet.

According to the report, the talk between Tepper and Harbaugh was just a conversation about the position, not an actual job interview.

There are also reports that the Denver Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh, and new reports this week said, Harbaugh may leave Michigan if an offer comes through.

Harbaugh, who spent 2011-14 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings in early 2022 before opting to stay at Michigan.

The Vikings did not offer Harbaugh the job, which ultimately went to Kevin O'Connell.

“Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be,” Harbaugh later said. “And really, a lot of gratitude for that.”

Harbaugh agreed to a new contract with Michigan in February 2022 that runs through the 2026 season and includes a reported buyout of $3 million.

