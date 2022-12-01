Gus Johnson thinks Michigan's JJ McCarthy should be a Heisman candidate right now

Gus Johnson thinks Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy needs to be in the Heisman conversation... right now.
"I think this weekend, Joel and I are gonna start talking about JJ McCarthy as a Heisman candidate and potentially Heisman winner," the FOX broadcaster told Brad Galli ahead of the Big Ten championship.
