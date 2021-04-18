Green flag drops on Berlin Raceway's 71st season

MARNE, Mich. — The 71st season of racing at Berlin Raceway is officially underway.

While the racing was exciting, as always, the evening didn't go without some drama.

In the first limited late model feature, decorated veteran Tim DeVos was challenged by the No. 97 car of Josh Frye on a restart before DeVos appeared to bump Frye off of the backstretch and down the banking into the dirt.

Frye would have to restart at the tail end of the field and finished the 25-lap fourth while DeVos went on to win by nearly four seconds over Nick Delongpre in the No. 37.

Zach Harig / FOX 17

In the main event of the evening, Illinois native Boris Jurkovic was strong yet again, as he usually is when he makes the trek north to Berlin.

After a competition caution on lap 42, Coopersville 17-year-old Evan Shotko would start on the inside of Jurkovic's No. 53 car.

On the backstretch, contact appeared to be made and Shotko was turned, forcing a caution flag to come out and Shotko's No. 22 to start at the rear of the field.

Zach Harig / FOX 17

Shotko would try to battle his way back but would come home ninth on the evening while Jurkovic sailed to a 2.2-second victory.

After the race, Shotko was clearly frustrated.

"Very disappointing, I would say that we need to have a conversation," Shotko added, "I feel like I've always raced him with respect and I feel like he doesn't race me with respect."

And the Coopersville product is certain he had the better car and was ready to win the $5,000 check.

"Coming into turn two, he pinched me really bad, my left side tires were pretty much in the grass, we made contact and spun me out, I honestly think he knew we were better and he wanted to win the $5,000 so he did what we needed to do," Shotko continued.

For Jurkovic, who is over the age of 50, he's ecstatic to take home the win.

"To be competitive, I'm getting up there in age, I'm glad I'm still competitive, I just love racing and this is a great way to start the season here at Berlin, I absolutely love it here," he said.

Winners on the evening are as follows:

Super Late Model - Icebreaker: Boris Jurkovic

4 Cylinder - Feature 1: Tom McCarthy

4 Cylinder - Feature 2: Corey Holtzlander

Sportsman - Feature 1: Brian Thome

Sportsman - Feature 2: Ryan Holtzlander

Limited Late Model - Feature 1: Tim DeVos

Limited Late Model - Feature 2: Scott Root

For a list of full results from Berlin Raceway, click here.

The second week of racing begins on Saturday, April 24 at 4:00 PM at Berlin Raceway.