Grateful Buffalo Bills fans overwhelm Andy Dalton's foundation with donations

Dalton was cleaning out his Cincinnati Bengals locker Monday morning when he joked about his new-found hero status in northwest New York.
“I think I might be the hottest guy in Buffalo right now,” he said.
Little did he know.
At the time, a few hundred donations had trickled into his foundation from the Buffalo area. They were thank-yous from Bills fans for his last-minute TD pass that beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday and put the Bills in the playoffs.
By the end of the day, though, the trickle had turned into Niagara Falls, with more than 2,500 donors contributing over $57,000.
In the 24 hours since the 1st donation came in, over 2500 donors and just over $57,000 and counting! Last update for the night! I will update tomorrow. We can’t thank y’all enough!
If you can't imagine the reaction from Bills fans, watch this video. It's synchronized to the reaction from the Bills locker room and fans gatherings when Dalton hit Tyler Boyd for the game-winning TD.
The Dalton's foundation provides support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth, according to its website.