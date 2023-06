Top University of Michigan athletes are heading Up North this summer for an NIL opportunity with fans.

U-M football players will headline Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa June 9-11.

Donovan Edwards, Junior Colson, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Makari Page will be out on the Wolverine course at the resort, spend time with fans at a dinner, and host a meet-and-greet event.

