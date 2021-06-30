Grand Rapids to host 2022 junior bowling competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan will host the Junior Gold Championships in July 2022.

Competitions will take place across eight centers in the Grand Rapids area from July 11-23.

The Junior Gold Championships traveled to Michigan in 2008, 2013 and 2019.

The USA Bowling National Championships and Bowling.com Youth Open Championships will also take place in Michigan in 2022.

The USA Bowling National Championships is scheduled for July 13-15, and the Youth Open Championships will take place July 13-15, 22-24 and 30-31.

“We’re excited to bring the Junior Gold Championships back to Michigan in 2022,” International Bowling Campus Youth Development Managing Director Gary Brown said. “We’re visiting a new part of the state, which also holds a rich tradition and history in the sport. We’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work with the West Michigan Sports Commission and the bowling centers in the Grand Rapids area to prepare for next year’s events.”

Other centers are scheduled in 2022 such as Northway Lanes and Sherman Bowling Center in Muskegon; Royal Scot Golf & Bowl and Spare Time Entertainment Center in Lansing; Westgate Bowl in Comstock Park; Fairlanes Bowling Center in Grandville; and AMF Eastbrook Lanes in Grand Rapids West Michigan Sports Commission reports.

“We look forward to hosting the top female and male youth bowlers at the 2022 Junior Gold Championships,” West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler said. “We’ve partnered with our best regional bowling centers and know the many families and bowlers who attend the Junior Gold Championships will experience first-class facilities and staff. When bowling is complete, families will find many other activities throughout West Michigan, whether they’re competing in Lansing, Kalamazoo, Muskegon or any of the other Junior Gold centers within the Greater Grand Rapids area.”

Over 3,500 bowlers have qualified for the 2021 event in Indianapolis from July 5 to July 17. The U20 division will kick things off July 5 with its official practice session, and competition taking place from July 6-9.

More information on the Junior Gold Championships can be found here.