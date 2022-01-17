Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Michigan State drops to No. 14

A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top.

Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot.

Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 West Coast) continued its roll since losing to Alabama on Dec. 4, stretching its winning streak to seven games with blowouts over BYU and Santa Clara last week.

The rest of the AP Top 25 didn’t fare quite as well, with 13 teams losing, including nine on Saturday. Eight teams fell to unranked opponents.

Baylor’s tenure at the top ended with losses to No. 18 Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. It was the first time the Bears lost consecutive home games in nearly six years and ended the reigning national champions’ winning streak at 21 games.

No. 16 Southern California also saw its undefeated season come to a crashing end with losses to Stanford and Oregon sandwiched around a win over Oregon State. Seton Hall dropped out of the poll from No. 20 after losing to DePaul and Marquette.

“They’re not very happy,” Bears senior Matthew Mayer said when asked the mood of the Baylor coaches.

Neither are UCLA’s. The Bruins climbed to No. 3 in last week’s poll and dropped six spots this week after losing 84-81 to Oregon in overtime. The win was the 700th of Ducks coach Dana Altman’s career and dropped UCLA six spots to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

“You’re either humbled and hungry like they were trying to pull off the so-called upset, or you’re arrogant without cause because we’ve won nothing,” an incensed UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

ARIZONA’S RISE

Arizona wasn’t expected to be among the Pac-12′s elite in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd, picked to finish tied for fourth in the preseason poll.

The Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have surpassed those expectations and put themselves among the nation’s top teams with a free-flowing offense that can beat teams in multiple ways.

The nation’s highest-scoring team shot 51% and had 20 assists on 29 field goals in a 76-55 win over Colorado last Thursday. The Wildcats then overpowered Utah inside, outscoring the Utes 56-28 in the paint during an 82-64 win on Saturday.

Arizona climbed three spots in this week’s poll to No. 3, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 2017-18.

“Obviously, they’re very, very talented, play super connected and are super athletic,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.

RISING AND FALLING

No. 17 Illinois had the week’s biggest climb, moving up eight spots after beating Nebraska and Michigan. No. 12 Kentucky climbed six spots after beating Vanderbilt 78-66 and blowing out No. 24 Tennessee 107-79.

No. 8 Wisconsin moved up five places following a 78-68 win over No. 19 Ohio State.

No. 16 USC had the biggest drop, losing 11 places and UCLA was next at six.

IN AND OUT

No. 22 Loyola Chicago moved into the poll for the first time this season following wins over Valparaiso and Indiana State. UConn moved back into the poll at No. 25 after beating St. John’s 86-78.

Alabama dropped out from No. 24 with losses to Auburn and Mississippi State. Seton Hall didn’t receive a single vote following its two losses to unranked opponents.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten and Big 12 had five ranked teams each, followed by the SEC and Big East with four each. The Pac-12 had three ranked teams, with the ACC, American Athletic, West Coast and Missouri Valley notching one each.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1486 2

2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1482 4

3. Arizona 14-1 1320 6

4. Purdue 14-2 1255 7

5. Baylor 15-2 1238 1

6. Duke 14-2 1205 8

7. Kansas 14-2 1192 9

8. Wisconsin 14-2 1056 13

9. UCLA 11-2 1041 3

10. Houston 15-2 1036 11

11. Villanova 13-4 908 14

12. Kentucky 14-3 804 18

13. LSU 15-2 738 12

14. Michigan St. 14-3 681 10

15. Iowa St. 14-3 665 15

16. Southern Cal 14-2 618 5

17. Illinois 13-3 521 25

18. Texas Tech 13-4 509 19

19. Ohio St. 11-4 465 16

20. Xavier 13-3 427 17

21. Providence 14-2 350 23

22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 -

23. Texas 13-4 185 21

24. Tennessee 11-5 98 22

25. UConn 11-4 73 -

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.