Gold Medal winner Nelly Korda among world's best golfers coming to Toledo for Solheim Cup

(WSYM) — The world's best female golfers will be coming to Toledo over Labor Day weekend for the 2021 Solheim Cup.

The tournament between the United States and Europe happens every other year, and in 2021, it will be played at the Inverness Club, a historic Donald Ross course.

The event will also bring celebrities to Toledo, which is just about an hour away from metro Detroit, for the BMC Celebrity Match on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.

Some of America's best, including 2020 Olympic Gold Medal-winner Nelly Korda, will compete for the United States. She's atop the Solheim Cup points list, followed by Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda.

For the European Team, Emily Kristine Pedersen is at the top, followed by Sanna Nuutinen, Sophia Popov, Carlota Ciganda, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall. There will be six captain's picks.

It takes place over three days, starting Saturday and ending on Labor Day. There will be matches in both the morning and afternoon on the weekend – foursome matches in the morning and fourball matches in the evening.

On Labor Day, the final day, there will be twelve singles matches.

Team Europe won the last Solheim Cup in 2019 at Gleneagles by a score of 14 1/2 to 13 1/2. The Americans would need to win 14 1/2 points this year to take back the cup.

Tickets are on sale for the event, and weekly grounds tickets with access to the entire week are $175. Practice round tickets are $45, and weekend tournament tickets are $75. Kids are free to practice rounds, and $20 for competition rounds.

Active duty, military retirees, active reserve, National Guard and their spouse or partner can get complimentary tickets during practice days, Tuesday-Friday, regardless of a potential sell-out.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, healthcare professionals can also get free tickets regardless of a sellout.