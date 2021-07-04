Future of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is 'bright,' tournament director says

(WSYM) — "The future is bright" with the Rocket Mortgage Classic, according to tournament director Jason Langwell.

Langwell spoke with Brad Galli on Sunday morning at the tournament, saying they're focused on today, but that the future is bright.

"Once we get that final putt dropped, we'll turn our attention to 2022 and beyond," he said.

The tournament held its first event at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, and is now about to wrap up its third event.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has a four-year contract with the PGA Tour to play at Detroit Golf Club through 2022.

Fans turned out in waves in 2019 for the first-ever PGA Tour event in the City of Detroit. After having no fans in 2020, they once again turned out by the thousands during the week at Detroit Golf Club this year.

Several players have praised the fans in Detroit, and fan-favorite Rickie Fowler said the crowds were some of the largest he's seen this year.