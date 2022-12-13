Full health and long-term goals are the Pistons' main concerns as Cade Cunningham decides to undergo surgery

The Pistons confirmed all the reports heard Monday night about their guard and 2021 first overall pick: Cade Cunningham will undergo surgery for stress fractures in his left leg. It has been a problem for Cunningham since the summer, but the decision was a difficult one to make and took time, but ultimately rest and rehab wasn't enough to treat the injury.

Troy Weaver said he expects a three to four month recovery for the surgery, which would put Cunningham back to April. Weaver said he doesn't anticipate Cunningham to return this season, although there isn't a time table set. Neither Weaver, nor Dwane Casey, commented on the specifics on the nature of the surgery, but pointed to other high-level talent in the NBA who underwent a similar procedure successfully. Cunningham is expected to have a full-recovery and be back to 100% health.

Casey said while the expense of losing Cunningham is a high-price to pay, ultimately, there are some silver linings. One being, the chance and opportunity younger guys will have to step up and improve their game, really in a situation that would only occur with a piece as large as Cunningham missing. Casey said already in the month that Cunningham has been out, guys like Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes have made massive improvements. Casey was adamant that this season will not be a loss and will still be a productive step in the Pistons' restoration process.

Weaver echoed some of the same optimism that Casey expressed saying that the franchise's long-term goals are in focus. Weaver said what the franchise needs is a fully healthy Cade Cunningham and taking the time for surgery and recovery is what ensures the main goal.