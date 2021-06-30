French fan involved in multi-cyclist crash at Tour de France arrested, reports say

PARIS (AP) — A report says gendarmes in Brittany have arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling’s biggest event.

The fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders on Saturday. She appeared to be looking in the other direction.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

France Bleu Finistere radio station said she was arrested by gendarmes in the Finistere region.

The station cited a source close to the probe.