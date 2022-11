Former Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has signed a contract with the Washington Nationals, according to several reports.

The Tigers non-tendered the 29-year-old infielder this month and made him a free agent.

He spent six years in Detroit but struggled last season with a .217 batting average and .272 OBP with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 124 games.

In 2021, he had 42 doubles, a .271 batting average and 67 RBIs.