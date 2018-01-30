Former San Diego Padres general manager Kevin Towers dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former Padres general manager Kevin Towers, who is credited for putting together contending ballclubs in San Diego including the 1998 National League championship team, has died at the age of 56.



Multiple national baseball writers reported the passing of Towers on Twitter.

RIP, Kevin Towers. One of my all-time favorite people, gone much too soon. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2018

Heavy Heart with the news of the passing of Kevin Towers. The Baseball Family has lost an incredible man that gave his heart to its pastime. Condolences to Kelly and KT’s family and friends. RIP 🙏🏻. #padres #mlb #KT pic.twitter.com/EtmP98jC7t — Mark P Sweeney (@Sweendog9) January 30, 2018

Kevin Towers was such a great person. So beloved in the baseball community. Terrible to hear about his passing. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 30, 2018

Kevin Towers, one of the greatest people this game has ever known, and the ultimate fighter, has passed away from cancer. Unbelievable. He will be greatly missed. Loved that man — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 30, 2018

Towers was the Padres' general manger from 1995-2009. Under his watch, the Padres won National League West Division titles in 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2006. The 1998 team made it to the World Series, but fell to the New York Yankees.



He served as the Arizona Diamondbacks' general manager from 2010-2014.



Sports Illustrated reported Towers was diagnosed with a rare form of thyroid cancer in December 2016.



