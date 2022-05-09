Former MSU basketball star Adreian Payne shot and killed in Florida

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian Payne was shot and killed overnight in Florida. He was 31.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 1:37 a.m. at a home in Orlando. Deputies were called to the scene after a man in his 30s had been shot. That man was later identified as Payne.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Police say the alleged shooter was identified as 19-year-old Lawrence Dority, and he was taken into custody at the scene.

Several former teammates began tweeting out the news on Monday morning, about Payne's death.

Payne who grew up in Dayton, Ohio, played for the Spartans from 2010-2014 and was a second-team all Big Ten honoree after the 2014 season.

During his time at Michigan State, he was also known for his friendship with an 8-year-old girl, Lacey Holsworth, who was battling neuroblastoma. She helped him cut down the net after the Spartans won the Big Ten Basketball Tournament, and she passed away on April 8, 2014.

Payne was drafted 15th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and spent time with Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando.

He then went on to play basketball in Greece, China and most recently played in Lithuania,