Ford Field to host USFL games for Michigan Panthers, Philadelphia Stars

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit will be one of the host cities for the 2023 United States Football League (USFL) season, the league announced on Thursday.

Both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will play their home games during the 2023 regular season, which will take place in the spring.

The first game for the Panthers at Ford Field will take place on April 30. Training camp will happen in mid-March and both teams will start on the road when the season begins on April 15.

Fans can register for tickets at theusfl.com.

Birmingham, Alabama, Memphis and Canton, Ohio will be the other three host cities for the 8-team league.

"With the help of some great partners, the USFL is making history by announcing that the Michigan Panthers have returned home in 2023 to play at Ford Field. The USFL is proud to be part of the revitalization of downtown Detroit, and we’re excited about turning up the Motown music and firing up a fan base for professional spring football in Michigan," USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement.

The relaunched version of the USFL happened last year with eight teams that played all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama.

The regular season for the USFL will start in April and run through June with the playoffs to follow.