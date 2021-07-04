Flint's Willie Mack III makes first-ever PGA Tour cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WSYM) — Flint-native Willie Mack III made the most of a sponsor exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic by making the cut on Friday, the first time he's made it to the weekend on a PGA Tour event.

After starting the day strong, Mack finished with a 1-over 73 to make the -3 cut on the number. He made a 4-foot putt for par on the 18th hole to stay at the cut line.

A crowd followed Mack throughout the day and continued to follow him early Saturday morning for his weekend tee time.

“Yeah, I heard some of my friends,” he said. “I wasn't looking, but I know their voices, so I heard them. It's exciting to just be able to play in your hometown amongst friends and family.”

His uncle even had shirts with his face on them.

According to Mack, the largest tournament check he ever received was $37,000. If he finishes in 39th place or better this weekend, he'll surpass that.

Mack has played in two other events this season – the Farmer's Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitation, both of which he missed the cut.