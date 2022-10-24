Five different Red Wings players score in rout of Ducks

DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0.

Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves.

Larkin snapped a rebound past Gibson for a power-play goal at 2:02 of the first. It was his 150th career goal.

Zegras tied it at 5:31 as he poked a loose puck past Husso.

Perron scored on a power play from the left circle with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the first with his team-leading fourth of the season.

Veleno redirected the puck past Gibson for his first of the season at 4:07 of the second to make it 3-1.

Kubalik’s shot from the right circle beat Gibson at 4:14 of the third with the Red Wings’ third power-play goal of the game. Söderblom capped the scoring with 5:36 remaining.

PENALTY-KILLING

The Red Wings are 17 for 17 on the penalty kill this season.

MILESTONES

Red Wings D Filip Hronek played in his 250th career game. ... Oskar Sundqvist’s assist on Kubalik’s goal marked the 100th point of his career. ... Ducks broadcaster Dan Wood called his 1,000th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.