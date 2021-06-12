First race of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix red-flagged after crash

(WSYM) — The first race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix was red-flagged after a scary crash.

Arrow McLaren SP Driver Felix Rosenqvist crashed hard into the tire barrier at turn 6.

Video of the crash appeared to show Rosenqvist’s throttle get stuck and his car accelerate quickly before crashing into the barriers.

Scary incident for Felix Rosenqvist, which brings out the yellow. #IndyCar



🎥 @BrakeHard_pic.twitter.com/X0NGO22Buq — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) June 12, 2021

Safety crews spent awhile safely removing Rosenqvist but he was awake and alert when they pulled him out of the car.

The crash sent tires flying and also moved the barrier. Crews have to fix the barrier before the race can resume.

The TV broadcast reported Rosenqvist was laughing in the medical center. He will be taken to a hospital in the area for further imaging on his lower body.