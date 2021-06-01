First players announced for inaugural John Shippen National Invitational at Detroit Golf Club

(WXYZ) — Intersport announced the first players who will compete in the first-ever John Shippen National Invitational, presented by Rocket Mortgage.

The tournament will take place at the historic Detroit Golf Club on June 27-28, the days before the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The men's field will compete for an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, while the women's field will compete for exemptions into the LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

The tournament was established to create awareness, access and opportunities for people of color in the business of sports, and is named after John Shippen Jr., who was the first American-born Black golf professional.

“Intersport is proud to announce that we have been attracting highly talented Black golfers from around the country to play in our inaugural event,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Vice President of Intersport and Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “We believe that THE JOHN SHIPPEN provides a platform on which these deserving players will compete, in order to impact the unbalance of access, opportunities and equity for Black golfers that has long-existed in the golf industry.”

More players are expected to be announced in the coming weeks

The players are below.

Men's Field

Sebastian Crampton, 24 – Professional

Mulbe Dillard, 22, – Amateur from Florida A&M

Kamaiu Johnson, 27 – Professional

Nyasha Muachaza, 33 – Professional

Greg Odom , 22 – Amateur from Howard University

Tim O'Neal, 47 – Professional

Trey Valentine, 28 – Professional

Andrew Waler, 22 – Amateur from Michigan State

Women's Field

Amari Avery, 16 - Amateur from southern California

Shasta Averyahrdt, 32 – Professional

Alexis Belton, 27 – Professional

Christyn Carr, 20 – Amateur from North Carolina A&T

Sierra Sims, 25 – Professional

Zoe Slaughter, 19 – Amateur from Houston

Amari Smith, 20 – Amateur from Dallas Baptist

Anita Uwadia, 23 – Professional from South Carolina

