First look: Pistons bringing back teal jerseys as team's Classic Edition uniforms

Pistons bring back teal uniforms as 'classics' for 10 games in 2022-23 | Brad Galli has more
Jaden Ivey teal uniform Pistons
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:58:35-04

DETROIT — What's old is new again in Detroit.

The Pistons are bringing back their teal uniforms.

The team revealed photos of Jaden Ivey modeling their Nike Hardwood Classic Swingman jersey, which will be used as the team's Classic Edition uniforms.

The Pistons wore teal uniforms during the Grant Hill days from from 1996-2001, but switched back to red, white, and blue uniforms ahead of the 'Goin' to Work' era.

The team will wear the teal uniform in "approximately 10 games" during the upcoming season as part of their 2022-23 uniform rotation.

