DETROIT — What's old is new again in Detroit.

The Pistons are bringing back their teal uniforms.

The team revealed photos of Jaden Ivey modeling their Nike Hardwood Classic Swingman jersey, which will be used as the team's Classic Edition uniforms.

Check out Jaden Ivey in their Nike Hardwood Classic Swingman jersey: pic.twitter.com/7PpjPujJdE

The Pistons wore teal uniforms during the Grant Hill days from from 1996-2001, but switched back to red, white, and blue uniforms ahead of the 'Goin' to Work' era.

The team will wear the teal uniform in "approximately 10 games" during the upcoming season as part of their 2022-23 uniform rotation.