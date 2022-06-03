Fans flock to the island for the Detroit Grand Prix's Belle Isle finale

It's the final time for Belle Isle to host the IndyCar Grand Prix before it heads to the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023. While people are excited for the city of Detroit, it's bittersweet for both racing fans and drivers to say good bye to the Island.

"It's an iconic track that so many legendary cars and drivers win here and race here, so it's always bad or sad to leave. But we are moving to something bigger, being downtown. It's going to be a great track and maybe an even bigger atmosphere," said Alex Palou.

You couldn’t ask for a better day on Belle Isle. Fans are out here at the paddock taking in everything Grand Prix. Reports tonight at 5 & 6 on @wxyzdetroit! pic.twitter.com/pzEeSkbK3q — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 3, 2022

As for fans from near and far and of all ages, during Comerica Park's "Free Prix" day, it was free admission to Belle Isle to enjoy the practice rounds and qualifying sessions in preparation for the weekend. Along with racing excitement, fans could enjoy a Fan Zone, food trucks, live music, and personal access with crew in the paddocks.