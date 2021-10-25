Watch
ESPN 'College GameDay' coming to East Lansing for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Gregory Payan/AP
The empty set for ESPN College Gameday is seen at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 25, 2021
(WXYZ) — ESPN announced Monday 'College GameDay' will be air live from East Lansing Saturday morning ahead of the top-10 matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State.

Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and others to be announced will be on campus at Ralph Young Field for the show, which airs from 9 a.m. to Noon on ESPN.

'College GameDay' last visited East Lansing in 2015 when the fifth-ranked Spartans hosted seventh-ranked Oregon. Former Michigan State standout and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green served as celebrity guest picker.

The Wolverines and Spartans are both unbeaten in 2021, and will meet as top-10 teams for the first time since 1964.

FOX will also air its 'Big Noon Kickoff' show live from East Lansing ahead of airing the game itself at Noon.

