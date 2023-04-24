Watch Now
NBA draft includes Emoni Bates after 2 seasons in college

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Carlos Osorio/AP
Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 9:27 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:03:36-04

Emoni Bates is entering the NBA draft, banking on teams in the league being intrigued with his potential as a scorer after seeing flashes of his talent in his two seasons of college basketball.

Bates made the announcement Monday on social media.

“What I been dreaming for my whole life,” he posted on Instagram.

The 6-foot-10 wing averaged 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 30 games at Eastern Michigan last season, making 40.5% of his shots overall and 33% of 3-point attempts.

“I'm excited for Emoni and his future,” Eagles coach Stan Heath told The Associated Press. “He is a talented young player who works extremely hard and is passionate to be successful.”

After graduating from high school in three years and being regarded as a basketball prodigy, Bates went to Memphis for one season and averaged 9.7 points in 18 games during an injury-shortened season. He transferred to play for the school in his hometown of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

“I know he will continue to improve and mature as he continues the journey,” Heath said. “There is no question his best basketball is ahead and I support him on his decision.

