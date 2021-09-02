Watch
Eastern Michigan extends Chris Creighton's contract through 2025 season

Kirk Irwin/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton argues a call on the sideline during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 02, 2021
YPSILANTI, Michigan — Eastern Michigan has agreed to a contract extension with head coach Chris Creighton that runs through the 2025 season, the university announced Thursday.

"Coach Creighton has helped change the culture and the direction of our football program during his tenure at Eastern Michigan," said athletic director Scott Wetherbee.

"We believe Coach Creighton is the best leader to accomplish (our) goals and continue to make our alumni, university, and community proud."

In seven seasons at Eastern Michigan, Creighton has compiled a 30-51 overall record, including three bowl appearances. He led the Eagles to road upsets of Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018, and Illinois in 2019.

"I am very fortunate to get to lead the football program here at EMU," said Creighton. "We are very proud of the progress we have made and believe deeply that we will realize the vision of making this program a source of pride for our department, the university, Ypsilanti and this region."

