Eastern Michigan and former Lions assistant Fred Reed dies at 54

FILE — Fred Reed Eastern Michigan headshot (Photo courtesy EMU Athletics)
Posted at 9:13 AM, May 09, 2022
(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan assistant coach Fred Reed, whose past stops included the Detroit Lions coaching staff, died Sunday at the age of 54.

"Fred was the ultimate model of a husband, father, friend, and coach," EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee said. "Our hearts go out to his wife, La'Shannon, his children, Amar'e and Khamara, and anyone who was lucky enough to have known him. He will be dearly missed."

"Please keep Coach Reed's family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," head coach Chris Creighton added. "It is impossible to capture what he means to all of us right now."

Reed joined Creighton's staff in 2016, spending three seasons as cornerbacks coach before serving as safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator the past two seasons.

His other FBS coaching stops included Syracuse, Ohio, and Buffalo.

Reed was the Lions' defensive assistant safeties coach from 2006-07.

