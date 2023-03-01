Dylan Larkin, Red Wings agree on eight-year contract extension

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have locked up their captain. The team and Dylan Larkin have agreed to a contract extension, according to the Detroit Red Wings.

The extension is for eight years with an annual average of $8.7 million, and gets a solid piece of the Red Wings' future locked up for the long-term.

Larkin, 26, has spent his entire career in Detroit and is in the last season of a contract he signed in 2018.

He has 22 goals and 57 points in 59 games this season and was named captain in 2021.

Detroit is currently fighting for a wild card playoff spot, but after three straight losses, the Red Wings sit sixth in the race, five points back from the second Wild Card spot.