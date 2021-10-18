Watch
Sports

Actions

Dylan Larkin ready to return on Tuesday after one-game suspension

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) is helped by team trainer Piet VanZantin the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Dylan Larkin Lightning Red Wings Hockey
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 13:58:29-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin was back on the ice Monday morning at practice after his one-game suspension over the weekend.

Larkin was suspended for roughing Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph during Thursday's game. He punched Joseph after Joseph hit Larkin hard from behind into the boards.

He did not practice on Friday and missed the team's game on Saturday due to the suspension.

After practice, Larkin said he was good to go for Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and felt the one-game suspension was warranted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!