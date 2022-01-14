Watch
Dylan Larkin named 2022 NHL All-Star, Lucas Raymond can get voted in

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Dylan Larkin 2021
Dylan Larkin Red Wings
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 10:00:06-05

Dylan Larkin has been named to the 2022 NHL All-Star roster for the Atlantic division as the Red Wings' lone representative. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

Through 32 games in the 2021-22 season, Larkin has 32 points, 16 goals and 16 assists. The Red Wings' captain is leading the team in points and is second in goals to Tyler Bertuzzi. On the exact day, one year later, that he was named a captain, he was once again named an all-star.

For the third year, the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In will allow fans to select four players from a list of 32 All-Star caliber players – one from each NHL team. The highest vote-getters by division then will be added to their respective All-Star rosters. Voting for the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In is open and closes on Monday, Jan. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. For the Red Wings, the candidate to still receive a spot in the 2022 All-Star game is rookie forward Lucas Raymond.

Here are the four division rosters:

Atlantic Division

  • Captain: F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)
  • F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)
  • F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
  • F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
  • F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
  • F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
  • D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
  • D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
  • G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
  • G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

  • Captain: F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)
  • F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
  • F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
  • F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
  • F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
  • F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
  • F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)
  • D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
  • G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
  • G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division

  • Captain: F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)
  • F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
  • F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)
  • F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
  • F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
  • D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)
  • D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
  • D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
  • G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
  • G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division

  • Captain: F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)
  • F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
  • F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
  • F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
  • F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
  • F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
  • F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
  • D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
  • G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)
  • G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

