(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Thursday "the restrictions are off" for rookie guard Cade Cunningham.

"He's gotta get his timing back," Casey said. "The young man unfortunately has played two NBA games. No preseason... maybe one full practice where we're going 100 miles an hour."

Cunningham made his NBA debut Saturday against the Orlando Magic, then sat out Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets before playing 29 minutes Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.